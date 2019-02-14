How do I book online?

Step 1: Log on to the www.dfwairport.com and follow the links to the Parking and Prepaid Parking pages

Step 2: Select your flight check in and return dates and times and airline:

To allow time for parking and boarding we recommend setting the entry time at least 2 hours prior to your scheduled flight departure and the exit time 1 hour after your return flight arrival time

Step 3: If you have a promotional code please enter it in the Promotion box

Click on the "Continue" button.

Step 4: The system will check parking availability for the dates and times specified by you and will display available parking options, prices and indicate savings from the normal parking rates.

Step 5: Check that the dates and times shown in the box above “Select a location” are correct. If any of the information you may edit it and receive applicable options available.

Step 6: If you have questions concerning the parking facility offered please click on the “More information and map” link above the Select button.

Step 7: Select your parking choice among the options presented.

Step 8: Complete the “Your Details" section by inserting the required information into the boxes provided. Please ensure that the details you provide are accurate.

You will be required to enter the license plate details of the vehicle you will bring to DFW Airport.

Please ensure that the license plate details you enter are those of the actual vehicle you will use on your parking visit.

Your access method will be TollTag Code IF the actual vehicle you use on your parking visit:

Has a valid NTTA TollTag with an NTTA account backed by a credit card. If you are uncertain you can check your NTTA account and TollTag status at NTTA Customer Service Center your account at https://csc.ntta.org/olcsc/index.jsp



Your access method will be QR Code IF the actual vehicle you use on your parking visit:

Does not have a TollTag

Has a TollTag that is backed by a “cash” NTTA account

Has a TollTag that has been deactivated for use at DFW Airport If you are uncertain you can check your NTTA account and TollTag status at NTTA Customer Service Center your account at https://csc.ntta.org/olcsc/index.jsp



Step 9: We encourage you to register an account. This is not required but will expedite your next booking and allow you to get special offers and coupons for future parking.

Step 10: Complete Payment Method information and submit card payment by inserting the required information into the boxes provided. Please ensure that the details you provide are correct.

Step 11: Your payment confirmation will appear on the next screen

Please print for your records

If QR code was selected as your access method or DFW is unable to identify your TollTag, the QR Code will be printed on the confirmation code

What if I selected TollTag but a QR code printed on my confirmation?

This indicates that DFW Airport was unable to identify your TollTag. Please print the confirmation. Please review the license plates listed on your NTTA account at https://csc.ntta.org/olcsc/index.jsp and update the license plate associated with the vehicle’s TollTag.

DFW will periodically check the NTTA records and send you an e-mail confirmation if DFW is able to identify your TollTag.

What if I don't receive a payment confirmation at the end of the process or a payment confirmation email?

In this case, the payment has not been completed successfully and the process should be carefully repeated.

If you completed the online process successfully, but did not receive an email confirmation please ensure that your virus checker is not blocking certain emails or classifying the email as spam.

Please make sure to store your payment confirmation reference number. Using this number you can check your itinerary online before you travel and can amend the itinerary at anytime up to one (1) hour or cancel the itinerary at anytime up to 12 hours before your planned arrival time at the parking facility.

How do I know my prepaid parking payment has been accepted?

On completion of the booking process you will:

Receive your payment confirmation notice while online

Receive an email confirmation at the email address you provided while making the online booking

These confirmations set out the details of your itinerary and include your unique prepaid parking reference number and if applicable, a QR Code.

The online payment system won't work for me, what do I do?

Please repeat the process from the beginning and ensure that you have followed the procedures set out. The system will prompt you in the case of some errors. The system will advise if prepaid parking is available on your selected dates.

In the payment details section ensure that you have clicked on the box opposite 'I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions' to confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions.

What types of parking are available through the DFW Airport Prepaid Parking system?

On-Airport self-park products are available for discounted online prepayment

Terminal Parking : Garage parking at all Terminals

Garage parking at all Terminals Express Parking: Covered and uncovered surface lots offering a trunk-to-gate shuttle bus

You may reserve valet parking at:

https://www.valetparkingapps.com/reservations/dfw/reservation.php

When I prepay online, can I use a debit card?

You may use a debit card to pay for your parking reservation if it has the Visa or MasterCard logo and can be used as a credit card.

How does DFW Airport know my TollTag information?

DFW Airport retrieves your TollTag number by cross-referencing the license plate provided during your online payment and the NTTA’s recorded license plate/TollTag associations.

When you make your online payment ensure that your NTTA records are updated and all license plate/TollTag associations are accurate.

If DFW is unable to identify a TollTag with the License Plate provided in your online payment, you will be issued a QR Code to use to enter and exit DFW Airport.

You may review your TollTag information and make any needed updates to your License Plate/TollTag associations through the NTTA Customer Service Center your account at https://csc.ntta.org/olcsc/index.jsp

USE OF A DIFFERENT TOLLTAG THAN THE TOLLTAG ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR ONLINE ITINERARY LICENCE PLATE DURING YOUR PARKING STAY MAY RESULT IN PARKING FEES AT POSTED RATES ASSESSED TO THE TOLLTAG USED DURING YOUR PARKING STAY.

I need a receipt for my parking. How do I get one?

Your prepaid parking confirmation will include the amount paid and will be your receipt.

I entered a different license plate when I prepaid online than the car I will now be driving to the airport. What happens?

You may make changes to your license plate in the itinerary record up to one (1) hour prior to your scheduled entry time through the "Find my purchase" link on the DFW Airport Prepaid Parking site and make this change with no additional fee.

No changes are allowed to your booking record within one (1) hour of your scheduled entry time:

If you enter DFW Airport with a different license plate than is reflected in the itinerary record, your online prepayment will not be honored and you may be charged at the posted parking rate. No refund will be issued for your original booking.

My trip was shorter than the period of time that I prepaid online – do I get a refund?

No refunds are provided for shorter stays.

When I prepay online will I be charged right away or when I exit the parking lot?

Your credit card will be charged at the time of payment.

Where can I find the Prepaid Parking Terms and Conditions?

The Terms and Conditions of parking can be found here.

Can I prepay for disabled parking online?

Disabled parking is available for holders of valid permits or license plates in all of our parking lots. Disabled parkers can prepay for parking, but a Disabled parking space cannot be reserved in advance.

Is it possible to amend an itinerary?

If you need to change your prepaid itinerary, you may do so up to one (1) hour prior to your arrival at the airport and this will be treated as a new itinerary. The prices charged for the new itinerary will be based on spaces and products available at that point and may not include the same prices as offered when the initial itinerary was made.

To amend your prepaid itinerary, follow the steps below:

Via Confirmation Email: Step 1: Click "Cancel or Modify My Booking" button in confirmation email. Step 2: You will need the reference number from your payment confirmation email and the email address you provided during the payment process in order to access this file. After entering the reference number and the email address, click the "Find my purchase" button. Step 3: Click the "Modify Purchase" button below your prepayment details. Step 4: Enter new search criteria and click "Search" button. Step 5: Select updated product. Step 6: Confirm your details in the Amendment Summary box. Click "Continue" to confirm changes. Via Prepaid Website: Step 1: Go to the "Find my purchase" section, located in the upper right hand corner of the Prepaid Parking homepage or Click Here Follow steps 2 - 6 listed above. A new confirmation email will be sent with the updated details. This will also include a new booking reference number. The new reference number is the only number that will be associated with this confirmed prepayment.

What do I need to bring with me when traveling to DFW Airport?

Please bring the following with you to in order to ensure your online itinerary is recognized:

Take the car bearing the license plate you provided when making the booking

Bring your printed Prepaid Parking Confirmation or have it available on your phone

If you received a QR code you must use it to enter and exit DFW Airport Terminal and Express lots.

What do I need to do when I arrive at DFW Airport?

If you did not receive a QR code and have a TollTag:

Proceed into DFW Airport as normal through any lane indicating TollTag entry.

If you received a QR Code and have a TollTag:

Enter via the TICKET ONLY lane

DO NOT PRESS THE BUTTON FOR A TICKET

Scan your confirmation QR code using the Barcode/QR code reader on the entry ticket dispenser.

If you received a QR Code and have no TollTag:

Enter via any lane

Stop at the entry barrier

DO NOT PRESS THE BUTTON FOR A TICKET

Scan your prepaid confirmation QR code using the Barcode/QR code reader on the entry ticket dispenser. (located on the bottom left)

If after displaying your QR Code to the QR Reader, the barrier does not rise:

Press the Intercom button on the entry device to speak with a representative who will verify your prepaid itinerary and raise the gate.

ON EXIT, please scan your QR code to exit.

Can I use the same credit card for more than one reservation?

Yes, you may use the same card for multiple reservations

Can I prepay online for parking in all DFW Airport parking products?

DFW’s online parking tool offer’s Terminal and Express parking products dependent upon their expected availability during the period you wish to book. Not all products may be available during the period you wish to book.

You may book DFW Airport Valet parking at:

https://www.valetparkingapps.com/reservations/dfw/reservation.php

How close to my date/time of travel can I prepay for parking?

The system will accept prepayment up to one (1) hour prior to your selected entry time of your parking itinerary.

What methods of payment can I use to prepay for DFW Airport parking online?

VISA, Master Card, American Express or Discover.

I have a question about the parking charge on my card. What should I do?

Please contact DFW Airport:

Phone: 972 973 4840 (Option 1) Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Email: prepaidparking@dfwairport.com

Or in writing to:

DFW Airport

ATTN: Finance Dept. /Revenue Control

P.O. Box 619428

DFW Airport, TX 75261-9428

Please include:

Your name

Payment reference number

Car license plate number used on the itinerary

Daytime telephone number

How far in advance can I prepay for parking?

You may prepay for parking up to nine (9) months in advance of your planned arrival date/time at the Airport.

What is the minimum length of stay required to prepay for parking?

Your parking itinerary must be for 6 hours or greater.

What is the maximum length of stay?

The maximum parking stay is thirty (30) days. Any vehicle left unclaimed in excess of thirty (30) days, in the absence of special arrangements with DFW Airport, will be removed at owner’s expense in accordance with DFW Airport’s Abandoned Vehicle Policy.

How do I know my prepayment details are secure?

The details you provide are encrypted to prevent them being read over the internet. This is indicated by the GeoTrust icon on the parking page. You can click on the icon for more details (security/privacy policy).

What are the normal parking rates at DFW Airport?

Duration Terminal Express Covered Express Uncovered Remote 0 min - 8 min $4 $2 $2 $1 8 min - 30 min $2 $2 $2 $1 30 min - 2 hours $3 $2 $2 $1 2 - 4 hours $9 $3 $3 $2 4 - 6 hours $10 $4 $4 $3 6 - 24 hours $24 $15 $12 $10 (1) All Parking fees, excluding valet parking, include sales tax. The sales tax is based on applicable tax jurisdiction.

Our daily prepaid pricing is calculated in 24 hour periods. Beyond 24 hours and under six (6) hours, normal hourly rates apply.

Additional parking information can be found at https://www.dfwairport.com/parking/index.php

Do I have to pay a booking fee?

There are no additional fees in prepaying for your parking stay.

Will sales tax be added to my parking prepayment total?

No, DFW ensures that all sales taxes are included in the price quoted to you.

in the price quoted to you. Others tend to charge fees outside of their advertised price.

I want to prepay online and to pay in foreign currency using my credit card. How will the foreign exchange rate be applied to my booking?

Our prepayment system only accepts payments in US currency

Do I have to pay a fee to change or cancel my itinerary?

All itineraries may be changed up to one (1) hour or cancelled up to 12 hours in advance of entry to DFW Airport.

What happens if I forget my prepayment reference number?

You may log into your DFW parking account online or refer to your confirmation e-mail to recover your reference number

Are there any restrictions on the type of vehicle I bring to the parking facilities?

DFW Airport parking utilizes standard size parking spaces. Parking garages have varied clearance heights. DFW Airport parking is unable to accommodate oversized or high profile vehicles.

What happens if I arrive before the entry time I specified when creating my itinerary online?

There is a four (4) hour grace period for entry prior to your online itinerary scheduled entry time. If you arrive before this grace period, you will be charged the length of the stay before the grace period at DFW Airport’s current posted parking rates (these rates may vary from the rates quoted via the online system) and you will not be entitled to a refund or credit on those charges.

What happens if I arrive at the entry to Express for my prepaid parking facility and a sign says that the lot is full?

The "Full" sign is for the information of customers who have not prepaid for their parking online.

If using a TollTag:

Drive forward the system will identify your itinerary via your TollTag and the gate will open.

If using a QR Code:

Drive to the parking entry barrier.

Present your QR code and the system will read your QR code.

Provided the QR code details match those in your itinerary the barrier will rise and you may enter the parking facility.

Should this fail for any reason, use the intercom button located on the entry device and a representative will assist you in gaining entry.

What happens if after entering the parking facility I need to leave and re-enter the parking lot again?